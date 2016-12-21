Wirt County teen brings annual donations to Parkersburg's House to Home
Photo by Evan Bevins Wirt County High School junior Skylar Bogan, left, talks with House to Home director of operations Jessy Towner, center, as volunteer Dave Harris carries a box of donated items Bogan and her friends and family delivered to the shelter Friday. Bogan has collected items for House to Home clients and delivered them at Christmastime for seven years.
