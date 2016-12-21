Thumbs - SUp, Thumbs Down
DOWN: To the announcement of the upcoming closure of Kmart in south Parkersburg. While the closure of an unprofitable store is certainly understandable from a business perspective, the change will leave a hole in the southside retail community, and the routines of shoppers who have frequented the store for their whole lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pooh Bear
|1 hr
|Whinnie
|8
|what are they building?
|7 hr
|Lmfao
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|12 hr
|Will Warren SR
|3,931
|new headshop?
|Thu
|Vinny
|6
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|Dec 28
|Who knew
|12
|Justin Anderson
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|2
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC