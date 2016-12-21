St. Mary School students help seniors by filling 'hygiene bags'

Singing along with Christmas carols as they filled 700 bags with towels and toiletries, students from St. Mary School said they were excited to serve seniors from Washington and Wood counties Tuesday. Villarrueta was one of 161 students who filled hygiene bags to go to seniors through FaithLink, a volunteer care giving program based in Parkersburg that works with Comfort Keepers, a home health service for seniors in Wood and Washington counties.

