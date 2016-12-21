Social Security Administration offices moving to Market Street

This past August, officials with the U.S. General Services Administration awarded a $7.11 million lease to house the Social Security Administration at the Union Trust Building, 700 Market Street, Parkersburg. "The SSA office currently occupies 11,219 useable square feet and will be occupying 9,125 square feet upon moving to the new location in November 2017," said Sherrie Taylor, management analyst for the U.S. General Services Administration Mid-Atlantic Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.