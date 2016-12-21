Social Security Administration offices moving to Market Street
This past August, officials with the U.S. General Services Administration awarded a $7.11 million lease to house the Social Security Administration at the Union Trust Building, 700 Market Street, Parkersburg. "The SSA office currently occupies 11,219 useable square feet and will be occupying 9,125 square feet upon moving to the new location in November 2017," said Sherrie Taylor, management analyst for the U.S. General Services Administration Mid-Atlantic Region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|new headshop?
|47 min
|Vinny
|6
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Needhelp
|3,929
|what are they building?
|7 hr
|SALUM
|2
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|Wed
|Who knew
|12
|Justin Anderson
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|2
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|5
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|Dec 27
|musicfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC