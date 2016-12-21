Siblings bring gifts to patients at Strecker Cancer Center
When Parkersburg resident Mary Ellen Dearth came to the Strecker Cancer Center at the Memorial Health System's Belpre Campus for her treatment Wednesday, she wasn't expecting a Christmas gift, especially not one that would move her to tears. But Dearth was the recipient of one of 25 baskets prepared by a trio of Tuppers Plains siblings honoring a late family member's battle with cancer for the third year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action Auto Sales (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|bastardguy
|11
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|13 hr
|PHS Alum
|2
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|courtwatchwv
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|moving
|Fri
|usernameme
|7
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Thu
|streetstud
|25
|Katie Flemming (Sep '15)
|Dec 20
|PHSAlum
|7
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC