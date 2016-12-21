Siblings bring gifts to patients at Strecker Cancer Center

When Parkersburg resident Mary Ellen Dearth came to the Strecker Cancer Center at the Memorial Health System's Belpre Campus for her treatment Wednesday, she wasn't expecting a Christmas gift, especially not one that would move her to tears. But Dearth was the recipient of one of 25 baskets prepared by a trio of Tuppers Plains siblings honoring a late family member's battle with cancer for the third year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.