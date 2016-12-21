Pentecostals of Parkersburg prepare for first worship service

Photo by Jeff Baughan The sanctuary of the church has 150 chairs ready for Sunday's first service, but Pastor David Bounds said the church has room to seat many more and expects to for Sunday's service. Photo by Jeff Baughan The Pentecostals of Parkersburg will have its first service at 2 p.m. Sunday in the former Parkersburg Medical Associates location at 1122 Market St. Photo by Jeff Baughan The sanctuary of the church has 150 chairs ready for Sunday's first service, but Pastor David Bounds said the church has room to seat many more and expects to for Sunday's service.

