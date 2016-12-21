Pentecostals of Parkersburg prepare f...

Pentecostals of Parkersburg prepare for first worship service

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeff Baughan The sanctuary of the church has 150 chairs ready for Sunday's first service, but Pastor David Bounds said the church has room to seat many more and expects to for Sunday's service. Photo by Jeff Baughan The Pentecostals of Parkersburg will have its first service at 2 p.m. Sunday in the former Parkersburg Medical Associates location at 1122 Market St. Photo by Jeff Baughan The sanctuary of the church has 150 chairs ready for Sunday's first service, but Pastor David Bounds said the church has room to seat many more and expects to for Sunday's service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr Pizza Face 3,947
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Sat Sums it up 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Sat Sjm2007 49
Justin Anderson Sat Devil Dog 3
Gough Hazard Sat AnnaB 2
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Sat AnnaB 6
Pooh Bear Sat Whinnie 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,691 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,202

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC