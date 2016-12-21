Parkersburg man proud, humbled to get...

Parkersburg man proud, humbled to get Purple Heart he earned in 1953

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo Provided Beth Ostrowski Hundman pins the Purple Heart on her father, Chet Ostrowski, as her brothers Eric Ostrowski and Paul Ostrowski look on. Photo Provided Chet Ostrowski is congratulated by Justin Ray, regional coordinator for Sen. Joe Manchin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Action Auto Sales (Feb '14) 12 hr bastardguy 11
News Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi... 13 hr PHS Alum 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 17 hr courtwatchwv 48
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
moving Fri usernameme 7
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Thu streetstud 25
Katie Flemming (Sep '15) Dec 20 PHSAlum 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,393

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC