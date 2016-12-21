Parkersburg man named Leonhardt chief of staff
Leonhardt on Thursday also announced Joseph Hatton will be deputy commissioner of agriculture and Crescent Gallagher will be communications director. A farmer from Monongalia County, Leonhardt was elected in the November election, defeating the first-term Democrat Walt Helmick.
