Parkersburg man arrested on gun charge

John Maxwell Wilson III, 43, of 2602 26th Ave., Parkersburg was charged Tuesday with a felony count of felon in possession of a firearm. At about 9:30 a.m. the Parkersburg Police SWAT Team assisted the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in south Parkersburg.

