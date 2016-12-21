Parkersburg holiday light displays to...

Parkersburg holiday light displays to be up through Dec. 31

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeff Baughan The color of the Belpre Civitan Park Christmas Lights is reflected in the pond, which has started to freeze. Photo by Jeff Baughan Olaf dances between trees near the City of Parkersburg police substation in City Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Action Auto Sales (Feb '14) 12 hr bastardguy 11
News Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi... 13 hr PHS Alum 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 17 hr courtwatchwv 48
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
moving Fri usernameme 7
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Thu streetstud 25
Katie Flemming (Sep '15) Dec 20 PHSAlum 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC