On the Record
* Monica J. Wilson, 21, 3403 Sixth Ave., Apt. C, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to driving while using an electronic communications device citation and was assessed a $100 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Action Auto Sales (Feb '14)
|12 hr
|bastardguy
|11
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|13 hr
|PHS Alum
|2
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|17 hr
|courtwatchwv
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Fri
|Well
|3,925
|moving
|Fri
|usernameme
|7
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Thu
|streetstud
|25
|Katie Flemming (Sep '15)
|Dec 20
|PHSAlum
|7
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC