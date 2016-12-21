On the Record
* Cody D, Maze, 23, 279 Maze Road, Belpre, pleaded guilty to a charge of drag racing and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and was assessed $470.50 in fines and court fees. * Joanne Kirby, 42, 914 Seventh St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of no vehicle insurance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and was assessed $620.50 in fines and court fees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson
|10 hr
|SPHSALUM
|2
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|10 hr
|SPHSALUM
|5
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|17 hr
|musicfan
|1
|Pooh Bear
|Sun
|Piglet
|5
|Action Auto Sales (Feb '14)
|Dec 24
|bastardguy
|11
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Dec 24
|courtwatchwv
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Dec 23
|Well
|3,925
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC