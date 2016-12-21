On the Record

* Cody D, Maze, 23, 279 Maze Road, Belpre, pleaded guilty to a charge of drag racing and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and was assessed $470.50 in fines and court fees. * Joanne Kirby, 42, 914 Seventh St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to a charge of no vehicle insurance and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and was assessed $620.50 in fines and court fees.

