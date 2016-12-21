No charge for Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt, but retest sought
Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt will not be charged after doing minor damage when he struck a parked car with his vehicle Thursday. But authorities do want the 81-year-old Merritt to be retested on his driving skills to make sure he's able to remain on the road safely after his third traffic accident since July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|2 hr
|SPHSALUM
|3
|Pooh Bear
|Sun
|Piglet
|5
|Action Auto Sales (Feb '14)
|Sat
|bastardguy
|11
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Dec 24
|courtwatchwv
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Dec 23
|Well
|3,925
|moving
|Dec 23
|usernameme
|7
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Dec 22
|streetstud
|25
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC