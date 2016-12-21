No charge for Wood County Sheriff Ken...

No charge for Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt, but retest sought

Wood County Sheriff Ken Merritt will not be charged after doing minor damage when he struck a parked car with his vehicle Thursday. But authorities do want the 81-year-old Merritt to be retested on his driving skills to make sure he's able to remain on the road safely after his third traffic accident since July.

