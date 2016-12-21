Morgantown to consider allowing guns in public buildings
The Dominion-Post reports the council is scheduled to discuss the issue on Tuesday. City Manager Glen Kelly and Police Chief Ed Preston said if the council does vote to allow weapons it would cost the city between $118,000 and $132,000 for security measures at city hall.
