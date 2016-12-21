Mid-Ohio Valley prepares to ring in New Year
Mid-Ohio Valley residents will have a number of activities and events to choose from as they celebrate the end of 2016 and the arrival of 2017 on New Year's Eve. * A New Year's Eve party will be 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at Amvets Post 34, 1415 Garfield Ave. in Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what are they building?
|1 hr
|Lmfao
|7
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|Will Warren SR
|3,931
|Pooh Bear
|13 hr
|PIGLET
|7
|new headshop?
|Thu
|Vinny
|6
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|Dec 28
|Who knew
|12
|Justin Anderson
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|2
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|Dec 27
|SPHSALUM
|5
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC