Men give - Jesus Dollars' to churches
This past Wednesday morning at St. Michael Catholic Church in Vienna, the Christian men's fellowship group contributed $2,956 toward the charitable cause. The McFriends Fellowship Group started meeting at churches in Vienna and Parkersburg 19 years ago.
