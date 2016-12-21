Marshall students to be honored as Second Lieutenants in U.S. Army...
Four Marshall University students will be commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the U.S. Army during the university's annual ROTC Commissioning Ceremony at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 16, in the Memorial Student Center's basement in room BE4. Since 1951, Marshall's commissioning ceremony has served as the culmination of years of study and effort, resulting in a cadet becoming a commissioned officer, according to Kelli Brewer, ROTC recruiting operations officer.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|6 min
|Bigrednation
|1
|Action Auto Sales (Feb '14)
|1 hr
|CountryBoy
|10
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|courtwatchwv
|48
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|23 hr
|Well
|3,925
|moving
|Fri
|usernameme
|7
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Thu
|streetstud
|25
|Katie Flemming (Sep '15)
|Dec 20
|PHSAlum
|7
