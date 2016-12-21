Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Park...

Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg High School

There are 2 comments on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Thursday, titled Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg High School. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:

Kenny DeMoss, a Parkersburg native, 1991 graduate of PHS and a longtime educator and coach for Wood County Schools, was hired Tuesday as the new principal at Parkersburg High. Today marks his first official day in the new position.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Bigrednation

Vienna, WV

#1 14 hrs ago
He will do a great job!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
PHS Alum

Bowling Green, OH

#2 13 hrs ago
I agree, he will excel.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Action Auto Sales (Feb '14) 12 hr bastardguy 11
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 17 hr courtwatchwv 48
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
moving Fri usernameme 7
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Thu streetstud 25
Katie Flemming (Sep '15) Dec 20 PHSAlum 7
Jamie Richards at JAK Productions (Aug '12) Dec 20 Rodney DuBois 40
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC