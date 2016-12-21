Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg High School
There are 2 comments on the NewsandSentinel.com story from Thursday, titled Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg High School. In it, NewsandSentinel.com reports that:
Kenny DeMoss, a Parkersburg native, 1991 graduate of PHS and a longtime educator and coach for Wood County Schools, was hired Tuesday as the new principal at Parkersburg High. Today marks his first official day in the new position.
#1 14 hrs ago
He will do a great job!
#2 13 hrs ago
I agree, he will excel.
