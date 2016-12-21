First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg slates Epiphany Service, bonfire
The First Lutheran Church at 19th and Plum streets will close the Christmas season with the celebratory Epiphany Service at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Following the service is the annual bonfire with the traditional burning of the greens in the First Lutheran Community Garden adjacent to the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|17 min
|Snitcinbebitchin
|3,932
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|2 hr
|Sums it up
|2
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|Sjm2007
|49
|Justin Anderson
|14 hr
|Devil Dog
|3
|Gough Hazard
|14 hr
|AnnaB
|2
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|15 hr
|AnnaB
|6
|Pooh Bear
|18 hr
|Whinnie
|8
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC