First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg slates Epiphany Service, bonfire

23 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The First Lutheran Church at 19th and Plum streets will close the Christmas season with the celebratory Epiphany Service at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Following the service is the annual bonfire with the traditional burning of the greens in the First Lutheran Community Garden adjacent to the church.

