First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg slates candelight services
The early service begins at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 5:15 p.m. The late service begins at 11 p.m. with music beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both services feature the Festival Choir with director Mike Lockney. Guest vocalists are joining the Festival Choir for the services.
