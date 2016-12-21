First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg ...

First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg slates candelight services

Saturday Dec 24

The early service begins at 5:30 p.m. with music beginning at 5:15 p.m. The late service begins at 11 p.m. with music beginning at 10:30 p.m. Both services feature the Festival Choir with director Mike Lockney. Guest vocalists are joining the Festival Choir for the services.

