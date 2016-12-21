Community Resources Inc. consolidating offices on Market Street
As of Jan. 3, the offices will be located at 1037 Market St., the site of the former Miracle Ear office. Community Resources Inc. currently operates two offices in Parkersburg, an administrative office on Rosemar Road and a service office on Market Street.
