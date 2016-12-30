Community dinners slated for Christmas Day

Photos by Paul LaPann Among those serving a turkey dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg are, from left, Veronica Harper of Richmond, Va., Debbie Foley, Beth Oaklander, Alex Tsekouras, Sandy Chaddock and Leo Chaddock. George Spransy of Vienna, who served as interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church in Parkersburg from 2002-2006, returned last year to volunteer at the church's Christmas Day dinner for the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.