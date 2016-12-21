City Attorney Joe Santer to serve as Parkersburg mayor for a day
The city will have an interim chief executive for a day before Mayor-elect Tom Joyce takes the reins Monday. Parkersburg's charter says elected officials take office on the first Monday of January after the elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Hillbilly
|3,926
|Nikki Bollinger (May '15)
|21 hr
|Who knew
|12
|any girls lookin for fwb
|Tue
|hey1234
|1
|hot girl that works at marathon old pifers
|Tue
|hey1234
|13
|Justin Anderson
|Tue
|SPHSALUM
|2
|Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi...
|Tue
|SPHSALUM
|5
|What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th...
|Tue
|musicfan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC