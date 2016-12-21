City Attorney Joe Santer to serve as ...

City Attorney Joe Santer to serve as Parkersburg mayor for a day

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The city will have an interim chief executive for a day before Mayor-elect Tom Joyce takes the reins Monday. Parkersburg's charter says elected officials take office on the first Monday of January after the elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 hr Hillbilly 3,926
Nikki Bollinger (May '15) 21 hr Who knew 12
any girls lookin for fwb Tue hey1234 1
hot girl that works at marathon old pifers Tue hey1234 13
Justin Anderson Tue SPHSALUM 2
News Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi... Tue SPHSALUM 5
What is the ONE band that you feel was or is th... Tue musicfan 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,416,463

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC