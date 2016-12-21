Christmas Day meals slated across Mid-Ohio Valley

Communal Christmas Day meals have been a tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley for years and that practice continues this year, with the holiday falling on Sunday. * Gihon Tabernacle Evangelical Methodist Church will hold a free community Christmas breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Sunday at the church at 1906 Gihon Road in south Parkersburg.

