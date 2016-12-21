Christmas Day meals slated across Mid...

Christmas Day meals slated across Mid-Ohio Valley

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Communal Christmas Day meals have been a tradition in the Mid-Ohio Valley for years and that practice continues this year, with the holiday falling on Sunday. * Gihon Tabernacle Evangelical Methodist Church will hold a free community Christmas breakfast from 9-11 a.m. Sunday at the church at 1906 Gihon Road in south Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Action Auto Sales (Feb '14) 12 hr bastardguy 11
News Kenny DeMoss is new principal at Parkersburg Hi... 13 hr PHS Alum 2
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) 17 hr courtwatchwv 48
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Fri Well 3,925
moving Fri usernameme 7
nicki gibson (Oct '10) Thu streetstud 25
Katie Flemming (Sep '15) Dec 20 PHSAlum 7
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,325,406

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC