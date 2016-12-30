Astorg Motors purchases Charleston dealership

Photo Provided Astorg Motors of Parkersburg on Thursday completed the purchase of the Smith Company Motor Cars dealership at 5 Dudley Farms Lane in Charleston. The dealership is located on Corridor G and adds a second Mercedez Benz location to Astorg Motors as well as adding the Volvo, Land Rover and Jaguar franchises.

