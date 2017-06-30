Indian tribes, business leaders make their cases in Enbridge Line 3 debate
Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its "Line 3" pipeline across northern Minnesota is a golden opportunity to get rid of an old, corroded oil conduit, creating thousands of construction jobs in the process. Or it's a potential menace to the environment - through oil spills - as the new pipeline wends its way through the Mississippi headwaters region, including wild rice lakes sacred to American Indians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Park Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space heater sets Minnesota hunter's pants on fire (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|private guy
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Review: Sunnybrook Auto Sales (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|1
|You're new room mate is having a party (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Psychic
|1
|Nevis superintendent won't be charged in alterc... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smarter than this
|1
|Review: Dale Tyge Tree Svc (Sep '08)
|Apr '14
|FYI Man
|2
|minnesota snowstorm (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|michele hoover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC