Indian tribes, business leaders make ...

Indian tribes, business leaders make their cases in Enbridge Line 3 debate

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its "Line 3" pipeline across northern Minnesota is a golden opportunity to get rid of an old, corroded oil conduit, creating thousands of construction jobs in the process. Or it's a potential menace to the environment - through oil spills - as the new pipeline wends its way through the Mississippi headwaters region, including wild rice lakes sacred to American Indians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park Rapids Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Space heater sets Minnesota hunter's pants on fire (Nov '15) Nov '15 private guy 5
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 17
Review: Sunnybrook Auto Sales (Jun '15) Jun '15 Richard Vickerman 1
You're new room mate is having a party (Jul '14) Jul '14 Psychic 1
News Nevis superintendent won't be charged in alterc... (Apr '14) Apr '14 Smarter than this 1
Review: Dale Tyge Tree Svc (Sep '08) Apr '14 FYI Man 2
minnesota snowstorm (Apr '14) Apr '14 michele hoover 1
See all Park Rapids Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park Rapids Forum Now

Park Rapids Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park Rapids Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Iraq
 

Park Rapids, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,697 • Total comments across all topics: 282,299,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC