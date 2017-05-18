Two St. Cloud fishing guides will try to keep Gov. Mark Dayton on a roll
At three of the past four Minnesota fishing openers, Gov. Mark Dayton has cashed in on chances presented to him by some of the best angling guides in the state. This year in St. Cloud, two local pros who grew up fishing on the Mississippi River will try to keep that catching streak alive under tricky conditions: swollen river currents, a narrow timeline and unfamiliar boats.
