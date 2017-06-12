Minnesota fishing report
Chisago City area: Anglers are reeling in walleyes on most area lakes but Green and South Center appear to the best using a jig and minnow at 12-18 feet. Kroon Lake has been a good sleeper lake for crappie and panfish action as well as Chisago and South Lindstrom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space heater sets Minnesota hunter's pants on fire (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|private guy
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Review: Sunnybrook Auto Sales (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|1
|You're new room mate is having a party (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Psychic
|1
|Nevis superintendent won't be charged in alterc... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smarter than this
|1
|Review: Dale Tyge Tree Svc (Sep '08)
|Apr '14
|FYI Man
|2
|minnesota snowstorm (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|michele hoover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC