Cookbook author Amy Thielen remembers her 'hopeful' Minnesota homecoming
Amy Thielen returned to her hometown of Park Rapids, Minn., after several years cooking in restaurant kitchens in New York City. Food Network viewers recognize her from the absorbing "Heartland Table" series, and discerning cookbook readers are more than familiar with the Minnesota author through her James Beard award-winning "The New Midwestern Table."
