Fugitive captured in Northern Minnesota woods

Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: TwinCities

A man once suspected of murder and who allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit before fleeing into a northern Minnesota forest has been arrested. Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson said Park Rapids police arrested Fredrick William Bachman on Tuesday in the Itasca State Park woods.

