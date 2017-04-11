Fugitive captured in Northern Minnesota woods
A man once suspected of murder and who allegedly led police on a vehicle pursuit before fleeing into a northern Minnesota forest has been arrested. Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson said Park Rapids police arrested Fredrick William Bachman on Tuesday in the Itasca State Park woods.
