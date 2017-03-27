Move over Brainerd and Park Rapids; bluff country beckoned
After years of loving the Brainerd and Park Rapids lakes resorts, my husband wanted to try trips near Rochester. He had heard that trout lurked in the rivers in what's called bluff country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park Rapids Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Space heater sets Minnesota hunter's pants on fire (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|private guy
|5
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Review: Sunnybrook Auto Sales (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|1
|You're new room mate is having a party (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Psychic
|1
|Nevis superintendent won't be charged in alterc... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Smarter than this
|1
|Review: Dale Tyge Tree Svc (Sep '08)
|Apr '14
|FYI Man
|2
|minnesota snowstorm (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|michele hoover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Park Rapids Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC