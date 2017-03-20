30 days in jail for driver with 'buzz' who left racing rival to die near Park Rapids

Avery Mikel, 19, graduated from Nevis High School in 2015 and was a member of the Minnesota Army National Guard at the time of his death. A month in jail is the sentence for a 22-year-old Park Rapids, Minn., motorist who was feeling an after-party "buzz" when he blocked a street-racing rival from passing him, forced the thwarted driver into a rollover and then left him to die.

