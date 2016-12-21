Park Rapids man admits to burning down garage1 min ago
An over-sized shed or small garage was completely destroyed by fire intentionally set by a Park Rapids man on Nov. 23. A Park Rapids man was arrested and charged with felony second degree arson after admitting to local grocery store employees and law enforcement he intentionally set a garage on fire.
