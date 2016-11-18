Bena man faces criminal vehicular hom...

Bena man faces criminal vehicular homicide charges19 sec ago

Nov 18, 2016

A 31-year-old Bena man who was allegedly drinking faces criminal vehicular homicide charges after the car he was driving went off the road and hit three trees last month near Walker, killing his passenger.

