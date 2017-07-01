PHOTOS: Truck Petting Zoo
The Summit County Library and Home Depot put on a truck petting zoo in Home Depot's parking lot Saturday, July 1, 2017, thanks to their summertime partnership. The event gave kids an opportunity to meet policemen and firemen, tour the trucks as well as complete a crafting project.
