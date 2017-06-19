Uncooperative Miles Teller arrested for public drunkeness
Miles Teller poses for a portrait during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival at the Fender Music Lodge, on Friday, Jan., 18, 2013 in Park City, Utah. After refusing to sober up at a detox center, Miles Teller was arrested Sunday night in San Diego and charged with public intoxication, according to several reports.
