Texas man arrested in Summit County f...

Texas man arrested in Summit County following search

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Deseret News

Just before 10 a.m., a Summit County sheriff's deputy was checking the registration on a Pontiac G6 and discovered the vehicle was stolen, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The vehicle was spotted again on I-80 getting off at Kimball Junction by a UHP trooper who followed the car while waiting for backup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance Jun 6 Jet Fuel 4
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr '17 srhino 2
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar '17 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... (Dec '16) Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 12
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Summit County was issued at June 27 at 8:54AM MDT

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,241 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC