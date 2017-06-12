Tenth Circuit Finds CERCLA Contribution Claim Not Barred by...

Asarco LLC v. Noranda Mining, Inc. , 844 F.3d 1201 . In a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act contribution action, the Tenth Circuit ruled that a mining company, whose liability for a contaminated site had been resolved in a settlement agreement approved by the bankruptcy court, could still seek contribution against other potentially responsible parties , claiming that it overpaid its fair share of cleanup costs for the site.

