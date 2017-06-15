Sam Elliott of 'The Hero:' 'If it's not on the page, it's never going to get to the stage' Sam Elliott: "I'm not one of those actors that's ever going to be accused of becoming a chameleon." Sam Elliott of 'The Hero:' 'If it's not on the page, it's never going to get to the stage' Sam Elliott: "I'm not one of those actors that's ever going to be accused of becoming a chameleon."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.