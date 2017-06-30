Rachel Crow's 'Dime' Wins Musical.ly'...

Rachel Crow's 'Dime' Wins Musical.ly's #NextWaveJune

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Billboard

Rachel Crow photographed at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2017 in Park City, Utah. The social media platform that calls upon users to share videos of themselves lip-syncing to their favorite songs reported that 397,568 videos were created to the 15 #NextWaveJune finalist songs, with more than 101 million total views.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Park City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance Jun 6 Jet Fuel 4
News These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America Apr '17 srhino 2
News Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ... Mar '17 Duuuh 1
News Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev... Jan '17 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl... Jan '17 hjdutjdt 1
News James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... (Dec '16) Dec '16 TomInElPaso 6
News Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16) Oct '16 Dumbledore Jizz W... 12
See all Park City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Park City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Summit County was issued at July 06 at 3:53AM MDT

Park City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Park City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Notre Dame
 

Park City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC