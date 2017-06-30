Rachel Crow's 'Dime' Wins Musical.ly's #NextWaveJune
Rachel Crow photographed at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2017 in Park City, Utah. The social media platform that calls upon users to share videos of themselves lip-syncing to their favorite songs reported that 397,568 videos were created to the 15 #NextWaveJune finalist songs, with more than 101 million total views.
