PHOTOS: Slip N Soar
The Utah Olympic Park hosted the season's first Slip N Soar at the U.S. Olympic Freestyle Pool Saturday afternoon, June 24, 2017. Attendees were able to take a ride down the pool's aerial jumps and make a splash in the cool water.
