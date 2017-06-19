PHOTOS: Savor The Summit
Park City's annual Savor The Summit event brought hundreds of locals to Main Street to wine and dine together and enjoy live music, fine cuisine and more. Flowers are hung individually above the table at Cafe Terigo's table on Main Street during Savor the Summit Saturday evening, June 17, 2017.
