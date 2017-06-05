PHOTOS: Latino Arts Festi...
The Christian Center of Park City and the Park City/Summit County Arts Council put on the Latino Arts Festival at the Park City Library Saturday evening, June 3, 2017. The festival featured an afternoon full of live music, food, and more, as well as a free screening of the Sundance Film Festival's film "Cesar's Last Fast."
