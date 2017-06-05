PECO Real Estate Partners Announces S...

PECO Real Estate Partners Announces Strategic Partnership with Almanac Realty Investors, LLC

Almanac has committed to invest up to $300.0 million into PREP to continue the investment strategies of PECO Real Estate Partners. Based in Park City, Utah, PREP is a vertically-integrated real estate company with exceptional retailer relationships and a highly experienced team of acquisitions, leasing, management, and development experts.

