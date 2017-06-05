Park City to pay new teachers $50,700 a year plus benefits

In the latest salvo of the so-called Utah teacher salary wars, the Park City School District announced Wednesday it will pay starting teachers $50,700 a year plus benefits beginning this fall. Moreover, every licensed teacher in the Park City School District will receive a salary increase of $7,000 under the agreement negotiated between the school district and the Park City Education Association and announced at a year-end event at Park City High School Wednesday.

