Park City switches to all-electric bus system
With the cutting of a red ribbon, Park City on Friday became the first mountain resort community in the country, and the first city in the state, to operate a zero-emission, all-electric bus system. "This is a great day for Park City, for Utah and for the nation," said Blake Fonnesbeck, Park City transit and public works director.
