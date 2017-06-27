Park City switches to all-electric bu...

Park City switches to all-electric bus system

Friday Jun 23

With the cutting of a red ribbon, Park City on Friday became the first mountain resort community in the country, and the first city in the state, to operate a zero-emission, all-electric bus system. "This is a great day for Park City, for Utah and for the nation," said Blake Fonnesbeck, Park City transit and public works director.

