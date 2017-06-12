Park City restaurant's lobster rolls make BuzzFeed's top 25 in the U.S.
Utah is hundreds of miles away from the nearest ocean, but according to a recent BuzzFeed article, a Park City restaurant has mastered the art of one popular seafood dish. Freshies Lobster Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Park City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|11 Movies We're Excited to See at Sundance
|Jun 6
|Jet Fuel
|4
|These Are the Wealthiest Small Towns in America
|Apr '17
|srhino
|2
|Woody Harrelson gives up smoking pot after '30 ...
|Mar '17
|Duuuh
|1
|Redford avoids politics as Sundance opens on ev...
|Jan '17
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Canadian films bound for Sundance festival incl...
|Jan '17
|hjdutjdt
|1
|James Franco's Gay Drama 'I Am Michael' Opens N... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TomInElPaso
|6
|Daniel Radcliffe calls Hollywood racism 'undeni... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|Dumbledore Jizz W...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Park City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC