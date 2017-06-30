Nick Jonas Rescues The Rock in 'Jumanji' Trailer

Nick Jonas of 'Goat' poses for a portrait at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival Getty Images Portrait Studio Hosted By Eddie Bauer At Village At The Lift on Jan. 22, 2016 in Park City, Utah The first official trailer for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released on Thursday and along with stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas also makes a cameo in the action-adventure film. The film is a continuation of the Jumanji story from the original 1995 film starring Robin Williams where four high school students get sucked into an old-school video game where they embody characters played by Johnson, Hart, Black and Gillan.

