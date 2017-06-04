Man who was denied life-saving lung transplant over marijuana use dies
Riley Hancey, the Park City, Utah man initially denied of a lung transplant at the University of Utah over marijuana use, passed away at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The cause of death was due in part to complications of double lung transplant he received from the latter.
