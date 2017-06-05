Former VP Joe Biden to headline Mitt Romney summit in Park City

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will interview former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah, at the invitation-only summit. The speaker lineup for what is traditionally a gathering of Romney allies is packed with high-profile Republicans, among them House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will interview former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah, at the invitation-only summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.