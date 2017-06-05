Former VP Joe Biden to headline Mitt ...

Former VP Joe Biden to headline Mitt Romney summit in Park City

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will interview former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah, at the invitation-only summit. The speaker lineup for what is traditionally a gathering of Romney allies is packed with high-profile Republicans, among them House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sens. Lindsey Graham and John McCain Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney will interview former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden during a Friday evening event in Park City, Utah, at the invitation-only summit.

